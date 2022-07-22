LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to Nevada’s June job numbers, our state now has more than 1.4 million jobs, which is 3,000 higher than our previous peak in 2020.

But what does this look like for those college graduates getting jobs?

College students are taking advantage of these work opportunities.

UNLV student Amani Taylor said landing a job after the COVID-19 pandemic was a true blessing.

“I lived with my family for a while, I still live with them, but it was very annoying to not have money to do anything,” Taylor said.

The 19-year-old student couldn’t stop smiling underneath her face mask about her guest service job at UNLV.

“It was very difficult because I applied to many places, but I got rejected. I applied here months before I got accepted. They texted me and asked me if I wanted the job,” Taylor added.

Taylor isn’t alone. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s June report stated that Nevada added 7,600 jobs in the past month, boosting employment to more than 90,000 since June of 2021.

UNLV professor Stephen Miller said while the job market is recovering, there’s also restructuring that’s happening and extra positions to fill.

“Although we returned to the prior peak in employment, we’re still about 35,000 jobs short of the peak in leisure and hospitality,” Miller said.

Miller also said those who quit during the “Great Resignation” left behind opportunities. He said this is ideal for college students like Taylor.

“Keep trying to get that job. I got this job as a miracle because I was applying everywhere and I didn’t have much on my resume,” Taylor said.

If you’re looking for work, job recruiters advise you polish up your resume and interview skills. Referrals and networking can help, and consider internships.