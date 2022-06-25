Just like humans, cold weather can exacerbate certain medical conditions, such as arthritis, that your pet may have.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— In recognition of Pet Preparedness Month, the National Weather Service of Las Vegas has put together a few tips for keeping our pets cool during the summer months.

Some helpful tips include limiting the time a pet stays outdoors and only walking them during cooler weather hours, such as early morning and late evenings. If a walk is required during the warmer hours of the day, get your pets some booties to prevent their paws from being burned. Ground temperatures in Las Vegas can reach temperatures as high as 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hydration is also stressed. Make sure pets have access to water at all times, and keep water on hand when taking them outdoors.

Anyone who has lived in Las Vegas during the summer months understands the struggle that comes with living in such extreme heat. Our pets may be more susceptible to the dangers of this high heat, so it’s important that these special considerations are taken.