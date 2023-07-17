HENDERSON (KLAS) — In the heat, it is important to find different ways to keep cool, including for our pets.

Henderson’s Heritage Park is home to a dogs-only splash pad, located inside Bark Park, the largest dog park in the city.

“We live in the desert; it gets very hot here. So, we love having accommodations for our pets as well because they are our family. So, if the kids love it, why wouldn’t our dogs love it?” Henderson’s recreation services coordinator, Kalie Crose, said.

Pups enjoy the “No Humans” Dog Splash Pad area within Henderson’s Bark Park.(KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

Pups enjoy the “No Humans” Dog Splash Pad area within Henderson’s Bark Park.(KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

Pups enjoy the “No Humans” Dog Splash Pad area within Henderson’s Bark Park.(KLAS/Lauren Negrete)

Henderson resident Linda Milki comes to the Bark Park specifically for the splash pad to cool off pups Gin and Wally. “I just wet them under this water thing they have here which is really nice, just because it does get really hot. Even driving here, it was just a 10-minute drive from my house and they were pretty hot.”

Crose recommends coming out early in the day or later at night. The splash pad opens at 8 a.m.

For hours and more information on Bark Park and its splash pad, visit the City of Henderson Parks and Locations page.