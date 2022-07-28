LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a kayaker was found Thursday morning near Scuba Beach in Lake Mead after he was thrown off his kayak in stormy weather Wednesday night.

According to National Park Service rangers, bystanders called 911 around 7 p.m. Wednesday when they saw the 31-year-old man struggling to get to his loose inflatable kayak after it blew away in high winds.

He went under the water and did not come back up, rangers said. He had not been wearing a personal flotation device.

Rangers searched the area but suspended efforts due to severe thunderstorms. Search and rescue efforts were resumed Thursday morning until the man’s body was located at 11 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning had been issued at 7 p.m. for parts of the Las Vegas valley until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hazards listed in the warning included 60 mph winds and heavy rain.

The Clark County Coroner was called to the scene, where the investigation was ongoing.

No other details have been released. This is a developing story.