Kayaker rescued 500 yards offshore in rough waters at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A kayaker was rescued after becoming separated from the kayak in rough waters on Lake Mead on Wednesday near the Las Vegas Boat Harbor.

The male kayaker, who was not identified in a news release, was treated for extreme hypothermia following the rescue and required no further treatment. He had been in the 40-degree water for more than an hour.

Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) Game Warden Zachary Blackwood and rangers from the National Park Service rescued the kayaker after spotting him 500 yards offshore.

Blackwood launched his NDOW boat with park service ranger and a park service medic on board, reaching the kayaker and pulling him into the boat.

Blackwood was at Lake Mead for a meeting with rangers when the 911 call came in.

“This was definitely a case of right-place, right-time,” said Blackwood. “I was actually on land patrol that day, but because I was meeting with NPS on the boat launch, we were able to locate the victim and launch my boat pretty quickly. Having a ranger and a medic on the boat was also crucial in retrieving him and administering first aid quickly.”

Blackwood was able to retrieve the man’s kayak and equipment from the lake.

After a few hours warming up on the boat harbor, the kayaker felt well enough and he refused any further treatment.

“The only reason this story didn’t end tragically is because this kayaker was wearing his life jacket,” said Blackwood. “I don’t care if you’re on a boat, kayak or a stand-up paddle board, you always, always wear a life jacket. You just never know what might happen.”

Winds had blown the kayak out of reach, the man told authorities.