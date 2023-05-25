LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Katy Perry plans to make a grand appearance when she flies into the premiere of her new Las Vegas Viva Vision music and light show on Fremont Street.

When Perry’s residency show at Resorts World is over on Saturday, May 27, she will head downtown and zipline on the SlotZilla just before midnight and address the crowd as she introduces her Viva Vision show that can be seen for free.

The show can be seen on the digital display canopy over Fremont Street, billed as the largest in the world. Among the Perry songs that will be featured are “Waking Up in Vegas,” “California Gurls” and “Fireworks”.