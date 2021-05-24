Katy Perry, Luke Bryan add more show dates at Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Singer Katy Perry is one of the performers to announce she is adding eight more show dates while performing at The Theater at Resorts World.

Due to high pre-sale demand for tickets, Perry added eight dates from March 2 to March 19 to PLAY, her recently announced headliner engagement run which opens December 29 and runs into January 2022 and features eight performances.

The new March 2022 dates are: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19.

Tickets to all 16 shows go on sale to the public today, May 24 starting at 10 a.m.

Luke Bryan is also adding dates to his engagement at Resorts World. He will do an additional three shows.

He was already scheduled to perform on February 11, 12, 16, 18, 19 and 20. He added the following dates of: Feb. 23, 25 and 26.

Tickets for his nine shows also go on sale today starting at 10 a.m. at this link.