LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Katy Perry debuted her brand new residency at Resorts World last night.

She calls it “Play.”

And it opened with a larger-than-life performance to a sold-out crowd.

Perry says she specifically designed the show for the Resorts World Theatre.

Perry will play several shows in January and March before another show takes over.

Tickets are on sale now.