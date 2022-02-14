Katy Perry giving tickets to Resorts World show to thank Sunrise Hospital workers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Katy Perry is thanking some caregivers at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center with tickets to her show as part of a campaign to show appreciation for their hard work.

Related Content Katy Perry adds 16 new shows to Las Vegas residency due to popular demand

In a reveal set up to surprise “a handful of caregivers,” Perry’s video message was scheduled to be released at 9:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day. The “Frontline Valentine” program is an effort by Musicians on Call to thank caregivers. Artists including Dolly Parton, CeCe Winans, Aloe Blacc and Ingrid Michaelson are participating.

Perry’s “Play” residency at Resorts World runs March 2-19 and May 27-Aug. 13.

Musicians on Call, a nonprofit that brings live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities, is teaming up with the artists “to show love in hospitals this Valentine’s Day.”

In addition to Perry’s video message, the caregivers will also get a styling session at the local store of national jewelry brand Kendra Scott, which is providing 100 jewelry pieces for staff at Sunrise.