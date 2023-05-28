Video and Photo Credit: Black Raven Films

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pop singer Katy Perry made a special appearance at the Fremont Street Experience Saturday night for the world premiere of her newest Viva Vision music and light show.

After headlining her residency performance at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, Perry flew over thousands of fans on the SlotZilla Zipline. She landed on the Main Street Stage where she greeted fans before introducing her Viva Vision show.

Perry explained her family’s history in Las Vegas and the inspiration behind her hit “Waking Up in Vegas,” in which the music video was filmed on Fremont Street.

The premier of the Viva Vision show features some of Perry’s hits including “California Girls,” “Firework,” and “Waking Up in Vegas.”

Katy Perry flies above Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience for the premiere of her Viva Vision music and light show on May 27, 2023. (Photo: Black Raven Films)

Katy Perry flies above Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience for the premiere of her Viva Vision music and light show on May 27, 2023. (Photo: Black Raven Films)

The Fremont Street Experience’s Viva Vision shows are comprised of music montages from legendary artists set to 3-D images and graphics inspired by each artist. Perry’s show is one of many inspired by artists like Imagine Dragons, Shakira, and Steve Aoki.

The Viva Vision shows are free to the public and are in rotation every day from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the top of each hour.