LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The final dates for pop singer Katy Perry’s Resorts World Las Vegas residency, “Katy Perry: PLAY” have been announced.

The “Waking up in Vegas” singer will wrap up her time with 10 final performances from October 4 through November 4.

Tickets for the final show dates go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

The singer’s announcement comes after her nearly two-year residency at Resorts World Theater.

“The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger-than-life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4,” Perry said.

Katy Perry: PLAY at Resorts World Las Vegas – 10 final show dates

October 2023: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 31

November 2023: 1, 3, 4

Show dates from April to August are also available.

April 2023: 12, 14, 15

May 2023: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 27, 28

July 2023: 28, 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

