Katy Perry adds 16 new shows to Las Vegas residency due to popular demand

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Due to popular demand pop singer Katy Perry is adding more shows to her Resorts World Las Vegas residency, “Katy Perry: PLAY,” giving fans an added reason to look forward to the spring and summer seasons.

The added show dates begin on May 27 and run through Aug 13, 2022.

Tickets for the 16 new shows will go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. PST. which is the same date Perry returns to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest.

The added dates are listed below and include previously announced show dates as well.

May 2022: 27, 28, 29

27, 28, 29 June 2022: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11

3, 4, 8, 10, 11 July 2022: 29, 30

29, 30 August 2022: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13

Previously announced “Katy Perry: PLAY” show dates that are currently on sale include:

March 2022: 2, 4, 5, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19

On Thursday morning, Perry took to Twitter to make the announcement to her fans early.

ummm we heard y’all! thx to popular demand we’ve just added 16 more shows of #PLAY🍄 at @ResortsWorldLV! 😱 get ahead of ur summertime FOMO 😎 tix are on sale #SNLSaturday, 1/29 @ 10:00a PT. see u this spring & summer 🎀🚽



March 2-19✔️

May 27-June 11✔️

July 29-August 13✔️ pic.twitter.com/BEhNQtFxQ3 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 27, 2022

For ticket information click HERE.