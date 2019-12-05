Kascade is latest to file lawsuit over closure of KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 05: Ryan Raddon of Kascade performs during day 1 of the 2009 Electric Zoo Festival on Randall’s Island on September 5, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/WireImage)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Another lawsuit has been filed in regards to the closing of KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub. According to court documents Big City Dynasty Corp. and Ryan Raddon, who’s known professionally as Kascade, are suing F.P. Holdings, L.P. for breach of contract.

Big City Dynasty Corp. and Kascade want all payments promised to them in their contracts, along with payment for attorney’s fees. It’s all part of the Artists Performance Agreement section of the contract.

According to the court documents, Kascade “appeared for and performed at each of the performances during the first nine months of 2019,” and F.P. Holdings, L.P. made full payments to the DJ. However, in August of 2019, F.P. Holdings, L.P. “begin unilaterally canceling” Kascade’s performances scheduled for Oct. 2019. And then on Nov. 5, F.P. Holdings, L.P. announced that the club was closing.

Kascade’s suing for more than $75,000, exclusive of interests and costs. Read more on the lawsuit below.

This is the latest lawsuit brought since the owners of KAOS decided to close the club. Last mionth, a former employee of KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub filed a class-action lawsuit against the club, Red Rock Resorts, and Station Casinos.

According to those court documents, the suit brought by Alyssa Faulstick and other employees was filed by workers at KAOS, claiming they were fired without proper notice or payment. The lawsuit was brought under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, also known as the WARN Act.