Karma Box Project heads to Las Vegas; program gets community involved in giving back

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spreading good Karma by getting the community involved in giving back is the idea behind the “Karma Box Project.”

A Las Vegas man who went through his share of bad decisions and challenges has found a great way to give back and help others at the same time.

Grant Denton was born and raised in Las Vegas, and after spending nine years as a drug addict — three of those years homeless, he is now sober, and he works as a program developer with recovering addicts in Reno, Nevada. His job is to get them engaged in the community.

When the first “Karma Box” started, it was filled with nonperishable food, socks, toiletries, etc. to help others. The idea caught on, and now there are more than 35 in northern Nevada.

Denton is now partnering with a young woman in Las Vegas to do the same here.

“Whether it’s a student group, school, sewing circle, or bowling group, [Karma Box] allows people to give, a platform to give easily, and even if you want to adopt a box, or put a box in front of your business, it promotes a sense of giving.

They have a fundraiser on their Facebook page right now, asking for donations to make more Karma Boxes, and fill them with items for the less fortunate.

If you’re interested in getting involved – you can message them at KarmaBoxProject.org, or through the Karma Box Facebook page.