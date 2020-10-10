Karaoke bar owner says COVID-19 guidelines are slowing down business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although some forms of live entertainment are allowed under Governor Steve Sisolak’s directive, karaoke is not.

Karaoke has been a staple of Dino’s Lounge for 25 years. Now the stage stands empty, and the owner tells 8 News Now the pandemic is crushing her business.

Typically, each karaoke night at Dino’s would bring in thousands of dollars. This February, Dino’s celebrated the highest grossing month they’ve had in nearly 60 years.

“It’s my number one thing, it’s what we’ve built to be, like that’s what we’ve built on this entire time, we are karaoke,” said Kristen Bartolo, owner of Dino’s Lounge. “I mean if you search ‘karaoke Las Vegas’ Dino’s comes right up.”

To keep her customers safe, owner, Kristin Bartolo, installed a Plexiglas wall, ordered 6,000 microphone covers and implemented strict sanitary measures.

“I have a security guard making sure nobody dances, that they’re not congregating, that they’re actually sitting in their seats, so that we can still enjoy karaoke safely,” Bartolo said.

Under Governor Steve Sisolak’s directive on live entertainment, karaoke singing is prohibited.

Bartolo says this is closing down an entire industry, adding they should not be included in guidelines for “celebrations, ceremonies, and events” since they’re a bar.

“There has to be a way to incorporate this into peoples businesses that have lived and survived on it,” Bartolo said. “My employees are hurting from not having income from it.”

Now, the City of Las Vegas is issuing correction notices and citations to bars that are continuing with karaoke despite the governor’s directives. Moving forward, Bartolo wants the state to allow karaoke bars to submit a plan and reopen.

Not all karaoke venues are closed. There are businesses that have only private suites with a very limited number of guests permitted that can still conduct business safely.