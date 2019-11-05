KAOS day and nightclub closes its doors

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven months after the Palms Hotel and Casino’s KAOS opened — the day, and nightclub has decided to close its doors.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. released the following statement:

“This afternoon, Red Rock Resorts, Inc. announced the closing of KAOS dayclub and nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort, effective immediately. While Palms has experienced exceptional growth across both the gaming and non-gaming segments of the business, the expense side of the business has been challenging to date, due in large part to the entertainment and fixed cost structure associated with KAOS. Therefore, we have decided to take some time to reassess the programming and use of those venues going forward. In the interim, we intend to use the venues for private meeting space and special events, in addition to everyday resort pool operations.” Michael Britt, Red Rock Resorts, Inc., Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Corporate Communications

Two months ago, the “KAOS Dome,” Las Vegas’ largest climate-controlled, fully enclosed domed structure was created in the pool area so that the pool area could be used all year round.

The dome was expected to create the ultimate seasonal dayclub/nightclub and resort pool. When it opened KAOS boasted residencies from Hip Hop star Cardi B and Marshmellow.