Kansas woman killed in passenger van rollover crash on I-15 at Charleston early Sunday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman who died after a van with nine passengers rolled over several times in a crash on Interstate 15 at Charleston Boulevard has been identified as Gina Marie Artzer, 54, of Shawnee, Kansas.

Artzer is the only person known to have died in the crash that involved an SUV and a passenger van at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to records from the Clark County Coroner’s Office. Artzer was declared dead at University Medical Center about an hour after the crash.

A social media post by someone who knows others who were in the passenger van indicates they were a group from a dance school in Kansas.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the crash shortly on the I-15 northbound ramp to West Charleston Boulevard. Fire officials say a van rolled several times with nine passengers. At one point, LVF&R described it as a “mass casualty” crash.

Passengers were trapped and had to be extricated from the wreckage, according to LVF&R. Several were injured and taken to area hospitals.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

#FatalCrash Westbound Charleston Blvd at the I-15. Several lanes of westbound Charleston as well as the Charleston westbound to go I-15 northbound ramp are closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 21, 2021

Several lanes of westbound Charleston as well as the Charleston westbound ramp to northbound I-15 were closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crash.