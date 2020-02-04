Kansas City Chiefs’ player celebrates Super Bowl win by paying off animal shelter adoption fees

Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Kansas City Chiefs players are celebrating their Super Bowl win in many ways, including Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes who went to Disney World.

The team’s defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi, is giving back after giving his all during the game on Sunday. Nnadi is choosing to celebrate by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs at a shelter in Kansas City.

The shelter, KC Pet Project, made the announcement on Facebook Sunday. The non profit mentioned in the post that they have had a season-long partnership with the Chiefs defensive tackle.

Now, any dog available at the shelter can get adopted for free!

KC Pet Project says the partnership has been sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation.