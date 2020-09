LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Billy Walters, one of the most notable philanthropists and entrepreneurs, and his wife, Susan, have committed to making a $1 million matching donation to support Southern Nevada adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities at Opportunity Village.

During a typical year, the charity hosts its largest fundraising events beginning in October with HallOVeen and then the Magical Forest, but have had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These events are two of the organization’s most successful fundraisers.