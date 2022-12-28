LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday.

It featured K9s and handlers from the LVMPD Foundation’s 2023 calendar and was held at the new training facility near the South Point Casino.

The K9 officers demonstrated their agility, strength, courage, and intelligence on an obstacle course.

K9 officers are responsible for enforcing local and state laws and serving as peace officers.

Through the dogs’ tremendous sense of smell, they are trained to sniff for anything and serve as a de-escalation tool to effectively take suspects into custody.

LVMPD is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. Their K9 unit is one of the longest-running in the U.S. and consists of 17 patrol dogs and five narcotic dogs.