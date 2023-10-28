LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — K9 detection dogs across the Las Vegas valley came together Saturday for some friendly competition while their handlers got some classroom training at the second annual K9 Trials & Training Event.

Dozens of dogs were on a mission at the event that took place at the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Training Center.

Ryan Millbern hosted the free workshop as a way for handlers to get more hands-on experience when it comes to training their canines.

“All of the dog teams you saw today are either casino K9 teams or private security teams. Not just here in the valley, but we have teams from Utah and California as well,” he said.

During the drills, the K9 and their handlers got to endure tons of activity, showing just how vital these dogs are at detecting and solving crimes.

“These K9s add a layer of protection at any casino that no other security department can replicate,” Millbern said.

While most of the big-time casinos have in-house K9 teams, the smaller casinos hire third-party private security. That is where handlers like Derek Shelton and his dog Indy step in. They both work for a local private security company called Confidential K9.

“We’re around these concerts handling checkpoints to make sure everything is secure coming into the venue,” Shelton said. “I myself participated in the firearm detection. That’s specifically what my K9 Indy does.”

About 75 handlers showed up at the event Saturday with breeds including German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Belgian Malinois, and German Shorthair Pointers.