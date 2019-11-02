K9 Lobo joins Nevada Department of Public Safety

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new four-legged officer is joining the Nevada Department of Public Safety. On Friday, a three-year-old German Shepherd named “Lobo” graduated from training and joined Nevada DPS.

Lobo joined the ranks as an explosives detection K9. Lobo and his handler, Trooper Pendley with NHP, went through over 200 hours of training together which included a wide arrays of situations to prepare for what they could encounter in the field.

Prior to joining Nevada DPS, Lobo worked with Silver State K9 conducting explosive detection searches in the Las Vegas Metro area. He was donated to the department by Silver State K9, who has a long history of training future K9 officers.

Lobo and his handler will be based in southern Nevada, but will be working throughout the entire state. Nevada DPS hopes to continue to expand its K9 program in the future.