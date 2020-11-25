K9 handlers sue LVMPD, asking for unpaid overtime, pension contributions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A group of current and former Metro K9 handlers are suing the department for unpaid overtime and contributions to their pension.

Jeff Corbett is one of four handlers named in the lawsuit. The others are John Jenkins, Scott Murray and David Newton.

According to the lawsuit, each handler is asking for more than $15,000 in pension benefits due to the long hours required of K9 officers. They also argue they are due thousands in unpaid overtime because of the time spent caring for their dogs off the clock.

Metro says they do not comment on lawsuits.