LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – During a recent traffic stop, a K9 sniffed out a significant amount of fentanyl while assisting a deputy.

K9 Chase was able to identify a drug odor while searching a vehicle, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

K9 Chase is pictured here after discovering 4,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop. (Mohave County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

Approximately 4,000 fentanyl pills were recovered during the traffic stop.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office posted the news on its Facebook page with a photo of the K9 and his findings.

“K9 Chase got a significant amount of fentanyl pills off the streets with this one! Good boy,” the post by the sheriff’s office stated.