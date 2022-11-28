LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — K-Pop fans are in luck as a pop-up event is set to take place in Downtown Las Vegas in December.

The two-day event will take place at the Downtown Container Park on Saturday, December 3 and 4 at 10 a.m.

The pop-up event invites fans to shop for their favorite merchandise from the genre’s top groups, such as BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids, and Twice.

Throughout the day, guests can expect to trade their ‘bias’ photocards, watch live dance performances from groups like Beagle Line and The X Krew Dance, and dance the night away during random dance breaks.

Admission to the two-day event is free to all guests. For more information click HERE.