LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police K-9 likely got some extra treats for sniffing out drugs during a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of two people and the seizure of heroin, cocaine, and thousands of pills.

Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted officers to the drugs. (Credit: MCSO)

Mia Meshelle Brown, 23, and Larry Allen Brizendine, 76, were arrested on Monday, Dec. 18 for possession of narcotic drugs for sale and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale.

Deputies from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on I-40 near milepost 57 in Kingman, around 100 miles south of Las Vegas, after observing the driver, Brizendine, allegedly break some traffic laws. While police were conducting records checks on Brizendine, police said a K-9 alerted to the odor of narcotics, and a large amount of drugs were found.

Photograph of drugs seized by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Bullhead City Police. (Credit: MCSO)

In all, around 5,000 counterfeit “M-30” pills containing fentanyl, nearly 30 grams of heroin, and more than 16 grams of cocaine were seized.

Brown and Brizendine were arrested and booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman. Bullhead City and Kingman MAGNET detectives also responded to continue the investigation.