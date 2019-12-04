Breaking News
Weather causing some delays at McCarran International Airport

K-9 Hunter recognized for his service with medal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

K-9 Hunter recognized by the Las Vegas City Council Dec. 4, 2019.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro K-9 Hunter, who was stabbed several times by a suspect, was honored with a medal for his actions in October to help apprehend a dangerous suspect.

The Las Vegas City Council presented K-9 Hunter with a hero’s medal during a special ceremony Wednesday morning.

The 8-year-old Belgian Malinois helped disarm a man who was refusing to drop a knife after a barricade situation on Oct. 26. During the incident, K-9 Hunter was stabbed 13 times in the neck area. Police say his collar helped protect his life.

K-9 Hunter has returned to duty after making a full recovery. Since returning to work, he’s helped take two robbery suspects into custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories