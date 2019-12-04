K-9 Hunter recognized for his service with medal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro K-9 Hunter, who was stabbed several times by a suspect, was honored with a medal for his actions in October to help apprehend a dangerous suspect.

The Las Vegas City Council presented K-9 Hunter with a hero’s medal during a special ceremony Wednesday morning.

I was so honored to recognize the @LVMPD SWAT team today and especially Officer Jeff Corbett and his K9 partner Hunter and the veterinary staff that worked to save his life on October 26. pic.twitter.com/OUSpkoTxJ0 — Councilwoman Michele Fiore (@VoteFiore) December 4, 2019

The 8-year-old Belgian Malinois helped disarm a man who was refusing to drop a knife after a barricade situation on Oct. 26. During the incident, K-9 Hunter was stabbed 13 times in the neck area. Police say his collar helped protect his life.

.@CityOfLasVegas to recognize K-9 Hunter today. He was stabbed three times while trying to take a suspect into custody. He and his handler are at council #8NN pic.twitter.com/xNeUNIZEsq — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) December 4, 2019

K-9 Hunter has returned to duty after making a full recovery. Since returning to work, he’s helped take two robbery suspects into custody.