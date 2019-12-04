K-9 Hunter recognized for his service with medal

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro K-9 Hunter, who was stabbed several times by a suspect, was honored with a medal for his actions in October to help apprehend a dangerous suspect.
The Las Vegas City Council presented K-9 Hunter with a hero’s medal during a special ceremony Wednesday morning.
The 8-year-old Belgian Malinois helped disarm a man who was refusing to drop a knife after a barricade situation on Oct. 26. During the incident, K-9 Hunter was stabbed 13 times in the neck area. Police say his collar helped protect his life.
K-9 Hunter has returned to duty after making a full recovery. Since returning to work, he’s helped take two robbery suspects into custody.