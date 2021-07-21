JW Marriott will open former Fountainbleau in Oct. 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The unfinished former Fountainbleau is now scheduled to open in October 2023, according to Marriott International’s website.

The website says “The JW Marriott Las Vegas Boulevard will usher in a new generation of Las Vegas resorts” when it opens. It will feature more than 3,700 rooms and suites and more than 500,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and will be the first JW Marriott on the Las Vegas Strip. It will have “multiple retail, spa, nightlife, pool casino, and culinary experiences.” It will also be the only resort connected to the new Las Vegas Convention Center expansion via a pedestrian sky bridge.

Construction started on Fountainbleau in 2007 but ended a few years later when the $2 billion project went bankrupt leaving the project sitting unfinished and empty until now. It was bought in 2017 by developer Steve Witkoff with plans to open as the Drew but it didn’t happen. Koch Real Estate Investments bought the property in Feb. 2021.