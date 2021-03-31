Juvenile transported to hospital after being hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A juvenile was transported to a local hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Henderson.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Newport Drive and Feliz Contado Avenue, near the south end of Heritage Park.

Police do not believe speed or impairment are factors in this incident.

The juvenile is expected to recover, Henderson Police stated in a news release Wednesday.

The scene was closed for approximately 2.5 hours during the investigation.

No other details were released.