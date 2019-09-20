Juvenile taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro responded Thursday night to the report of a person being hit by a vehicle. Officials say it was someone under the age of 18, but we do not yet know an exact age.

The juvenile was taken to the UMC Trauma center with serious injuries, but is still in stable condition.

The crash happened around 7:15 pm in the area of American Beauty Avenue and Tree Line Drive. Officials do not think the driver was impaired at the time of the crash. The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.