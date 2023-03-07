LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile was fatally shot at a southeast valley apartment complex Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas police.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to an apartment complex at the 5300 block of Boulder Highway after reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a juvenile who had been shot. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and later died, according to LVMPD.

Homicide detectives are currently on the scene. There is no information at this time about a suspect.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible due to heavy police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.