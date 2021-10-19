Juvenile injured in Sunday night fireworks accident, taken to hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile was injured Sunday night in a fireworks accident, according to Metro police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s ARMOR team responded to a call in the 100 block of J Street and determined that the juvenile ignited a commercial firework that detonated.

The juvenile was taken to UMC Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. Details about the injury were not provided.

Police responded to the call in the neighborhood near N. Martin Luther King Boulevard and W. Owens Avenue at about 6:00 p.m.