No matter how small or safe a pool looks, you should never swim alone. There should always be an adult on hand to supervise playtime for younger kids.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile has been hospitalized after they were found unresponsive in a pool near the Arts District, according to police.

Police said the call was made just after 1 p.m. Wednesday when the juvenile was found in a pool near Oakey Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

They were transported to Sunrise Hospital and are currently in the ICU.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.