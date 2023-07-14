LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile driver was speeding and ran a red light in east Las Vegas causing a crash that sent nine people to the hospital, four of them with life-threatening injuries, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan police.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of E. Owens Avenue and Marion Drive, west of Nellis Boulevard.

Police said the juvenile driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling at a high rate of speed west on Owens and ran through a red light at Marion colliding with a Honda Civic that was traveling south on Marion.

The 24-year-old woman driver in the Civic and three of the six juveniles in that vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, the other three juveniles in her vehicle had minor injuries. All were transported to University Medical Center.

The 33-year-old woman passenger in the Tahoe and the juvenile driver suffered minor injuries and were transported to Sunrise Hospital. Police said the juvenile driver was booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for speed-related charges.

The crash is under investigation.