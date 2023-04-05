One person is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas, investigators say. | PHOTO: KLAS

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a shooting in North Las Vegas, investigators say.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department arrived at the 2600 block of Donna Street on calls of a reported shooting. There, investigators say they found one person, described only as a male juvenile, shot.

That individual was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have a suspect in custody, also described as a male juvenile.

Police have not given further details on the incident, and the individuals involved have not yet been identified. The investigation is ongoing, according to officials from NLVPD.