LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile is hospitalized after being critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on the Fourth of July and police are trying to locate the driver.

The crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. Monday and occurred in the 800 block of Miller Avenue, just west of Revere Street.

According to Metro police, witnesses said the juvenile was standing one street in front of a home when a possible Chevrolet Cruze traveling westbound on Miller struck the juvenile and then fled the scene.

Vehicle parts found at the scene indicate the car is possibly a silver 2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze and there may be damage to the driver’s side mirror. Police released this stock photo of a Chevy Cruz and said the vehicle would resemble this.

Anyone with information on this crash is urged to contact Metro police department’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofNV.com or use mobile app “P3.”