Juvenile bicyclist in critical condition after collision Friday night in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bicyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Friday night after a collision with a vehicle near Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street, according to Henderson police.

The bicyclist was a juvenile, according to a news release, but the bicyclist’s name was not provided. No condition update is available.

Police said the investigation remains active, but speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.

Henderson police and fire units responded to a report of a collision just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Traffic was closed for approximately three hours while the investigation was conducted, police said.