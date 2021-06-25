Juvenile arrested in Thursday shooting death near Smoke Ranch and Jones

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a man died Thursday in a shooting in the northwest valley, near the intersection of Smoke Ranch Road and Jones Boulevard.

A Friday news release indicates a Hispanic male juvenile has been arrested on a murder charge after a man was shot in the 2300 block of North Tucumcari Drive.

Police arrived on the scene after a report of shooting at an apartment complex, and found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigators say there was an argument between the two before the man was shot. The juvenile was in a nearby apartment when police took him into custody.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.