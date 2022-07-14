LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile has been arrested for murder following a Tuesday night shooting in the east valley that left one adult dead and a two-year-old injured.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at a residence near the 4700 block of Monterrey Ave. near Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway.

According to police, a man got into an argument with his neighbors because they entered his property without permission.

During the argument, a juvenile took out a gun and shot the man multiple times, police said. The juvenile fled the scene but was later arrested without incident.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived, and he was later pronounced deceased.

A two-year-old was also shot in the leg during the shooting but was reportedly recovering.

At the time of the shooting, police said four men were taken into custody as persons of interest. The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and was charged with murder.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.