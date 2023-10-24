LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a juvenile for bringing a gun on a Las Vegas school campus, a principal said in an email to parents on Friday.

According to the email from the principal of Silverado High School, a juvenile “not associated with the school” was arrested on Friday, Oct. 20 after they brought a firearm on campus.

The principal’s email said that there was no threat to students or to the school. No other details were mentioned.

The email from the school is as follows:

This is Jaime Ditto, Principal at Silverado High School.

In an effort to keep you informed of important matters happening in and around our school, we want to inform you that a juvenile not associated with the school was arrested with a firearm on campus.

There was no threat to students or the school. Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students.

Parents, please remind your student to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult.

Students and parents can make reports through SafeVoice by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org (http://safevoicenv.org), through the free downloadable phone app or by calling CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.

If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please contact the school’s main office at (702) 799-5790.