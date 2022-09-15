LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A juvenile at Chaparral High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun onto the campus.

The Clark County School District Police Department received a tip from a student at the school that another juvenile had a firearm, according to CCSD.

The firearm was recovered on campus and the juvenile was arrested, CCSD said. No threats were made to students or staff.

CCSD did not release any more details “due to privacy laws,” but reminded parents in a statement that weapons are not permitted on campus.

“The Clark County School District is actively pursuing any and all legal actions against students who engage in violence and violate the CCSD Student Code of Conduct,” the statement partially read.

Reports can be made through the SafeVoice reporting system at 1-833-216-7233 or at safevoicenv.org. CCSDPD dispatch can be reached at 702-799-5411.