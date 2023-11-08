LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District Police have arrested a juvenile after locating a gun on a high school campus in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

The gun was located at Durango High School on Monday, according to the principal Stacie Nelson.

In a letter to parents, Nelson added that the juvenile was arrested for possession of a firearm, however, there were no threats made to the campus. It is the 21st gun confiscated at a CCSD campus this school year.

Durango High School (KLAS)

Durango High School is located at 7100 West Dewey Drive near Russell Road and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest Las Vegas valley.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), on the website at safevoicenv.org, or on the free downloadable phone app.