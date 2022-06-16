LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police Det. Justin Terry is remembered as a loving husband and father who dedicated his life to criminal justice and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Terry, 45, was killed Friday, June 10, when a steel beam fell on his car in a construction zone on U.S. 95 in the northwest valley.

The beam is an early warning system to let drivers know the height of a bridge or overpass under construction. A tractor-trailer carrying equipment hit the beam, which then collapsed and fell onto Terry’s car.

Terry leaves behind his wife, Stacey, and his two sons, Sean and Jacob, his obituary said. He is remembered as a family man, dog-dad and “friend to so many.”

Det. Justin Terry (Credit: LVMPD)

“Justin will be forever missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” the obituary said. “More than just an amazing husband to Stacey, he was her favorite person in the world. More than just a brother, he was Joshua’s twin and best friend. More than just an uncle, he was a role model. Anyone who knew Justin will say that it was nothing less than a privilege and a joy to have had him touch their lives.”

Born in Oregon and raised in southern California, Terry moved to Las Vegas and joined the Las Vegas Metro police in 2001.

“Justin was the best of us,” the obituary said. “He dedicated his life to his family, friends, and to service. Justin loved life – whether that was camping under the stars, barbequing with family, or enjoying his home with his beloved wife. He loved spending time with family and friends, being outdoors, and exploring remote places off the beaten path. He was a selfless individual who always put others before himself.”

Terry worked as a detective assigned to the Sex Crimes Bureau, Sexual Assault & Abuse Section, officials said.

“He was widely regarded as an expert in his field, and he was a sworn Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service,” his obituary said. “Justin was a leader in the Cops on Top Memorial annual hike in which officers, family, and friends climb to the peaks of the tallest mountains in Nevada to remember fallen police officers.”

Terry also started a program at Southeast Area Command to help reach the homeless population.

“Justin had a natural presence about him that inspired you to be better – he leaves a legacy for everyone to aspire to,” the obituary said. “He will always be an example of love, integrity, and selflessness for everyone who knew him to follow. While no longer physically with us, we know that he will always be close to us in spirit; and he will live forever in our hearts.”

The Injured Officer’s Police Fund is raising money by selling metal bracelets that honor Detective Terry. However, they are currently out of stock. You can also make donations to a fund in his name.

A funeral will be held Monday at Central Christian, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, in Henderson at 10 a.m.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a police procession will escort the detective and his family from Palm Downtown Mortuary to the Henderson church starting at 8:30 a.m. The procession will likely cause some traffic delays until around 9:30 a.m.

Before the funeral, the public will be able to pay their respects to the fallen detective at two public visitations for Detective Terry. Those will be held on Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary.