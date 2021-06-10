Justin Bieber set to perform July 9 at Wynn Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Justin Bieber will perform at Wynn Las Vegas on July 9.

Tickets for the show at Encore Theater go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. at the Wynn Las Vegas Box Office and at www.ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices start at $150 plus fees.

Bieber has sold 70 million albums worldwide, and has an enormous online presence with 75 billion stream views in a career that has been filled with controversy.

Bieber will perform a variety of his top hits, including selections from his global No. 1 album Justice, his eighth album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.