Justin Bieber announces first album in 5 years, tour

FILE – This Nov. 22, 2015 file photo shows Justin Bieber at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. YouTube announced Thursday, May 2, 2019, that it is planning a project with the Grammy-winning Canadian pop star, set to premiere next year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — “Bieber is Back” was trending on Twitter Tuesday, and for very good reason. The 25-year-old artist announced his first album in five years, a single, a documentary series and a world tour.

2020 is already shaping up to be a big year for the pop star who is getting high personal praise for the new releases.

Bieber says the music marks a different stage of his life.

The single “Yummy” is set to release on Jan. 3, 2020. The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.

There has not yet been a release date announced for the album.