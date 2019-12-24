Justin Bieber announces first album in 5 years, tour

(CNN) — “Bieber is Back” was trending on Twitter Tuesday, and for very good reason. The 25-year-old artist announced his first album in five years, a single, a documentary series and a world tour.
2020 is already shaping up to be a big year for the pop star who is getting high personal praise for the new releases.
Bieber says the music marks a different stage of his life.
The single “Yummy” is set to release on Jan. 3, 2020. The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.
There has not yet been a release date announced for the album.