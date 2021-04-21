‘Justice system worked,’ Sheriff hopes Chauvin verdict will move country forward

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is applauding the jury verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial Tuesday and hopes it will bring change to police departments around the country.

Lombardo said there is no room at police departments for officers who behave like Chauvin and Metro Police does its best to vet out those kinds of officers.

“The justice system worked. I was very proud of how we’ve always had, not always, but in past times we’ve had very controversial decisions by juries and the court system associated with officers’ inappropriate actions but in this case they saw the light and were aware of circumstances associated with this event and they made the right decision and subsequently, hopefully it will move the country forward,” Lombardo said.

De-escalation is the key for Metro and all police departments moving forward. He said it should be the first thought when an officer arrives at a conflict. He added that Metro has worked hard to reduce fatal encounters with citizens through training.