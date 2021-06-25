‘Justice for Lesly Palacio’ protest held Friday afternoon at Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Family and friends are gathering Friday afternoon to call for justice in the Lesly Palacio murder case.

Palacio died in August. Police say she was killed by Erick Rangel-Ibarra, who has since fled to Mexico, according to investigators.

Jose Antonio Rangel. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Prosecutors said Jose Rangel also helped his son move Palacio’s body from the family home. Rangel accepted a plea deal last week on two charges.

Erick Rangel-Ibarra

Rangel pleaded guilty to destroying evidence and being an accessory to murder. His trial was due to be rescheduled Friday. He faces up to two years in prison and will be sentenced in August.

According to the Facebook event, Friday’s protest is for “the capture of Erick Rangel-Ibarra and criminal charges against the entire Rangel family.”