Justice, finding voice in UNLV’s offensive attack

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The UNLV offense has a new voice in 2019 but the same mission.

Offensive coordinator Garin Justice takes over a unit that looks to rack up more yards and records in hopes of reaching a bowl game. Justice stepped into the coordinator role a week before camp opened after Barney Cotton took medical leave.

Justice is a nationally respected offensive line coach and aims to build an offense that can thrive in various weather climates and against any defense.

