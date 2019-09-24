Just what is Pickleball? It’s been around since 1965

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Pickleball Open starts Tuesday in Las Vegas. It’s the second year for the competition and registration has more than doubled.

Although the sport is growing in popularity, it’s possible you may not have heard of it.

The game began in 1965 when three dads in Bainbridge Island, Washington invented it to keep their kids busy. In recent years, the game has become more popular. There are now 15,000 indoor and outdoor courts across the U.S. and more than 3 million players, according to the USA Pickleball Association.

What you need to play is a Pickleball paddle, which is smaller than a tennis racquet but larger than a ping pong paddle. The ball has holes through it like a whiffle ball. Some describe is as a cross between tennis, badminton and ping pong.

The Las Vegas Pickleball Open offers men’s, women’s and mixed amateur doubles matches as well as men’s, women’s, mixed and senior professional doubles matches. Matches are played 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Spectators can attend any of the matches.

You can check this link to find out places in Nevada where you can play Pickleball.