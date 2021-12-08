‘Just stop stealing peoples’ stuff’: Henderson woman shares experience with porch thieves in her neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson woman wants to warn others in the valley after she was hit by what she calls a ‘serial porch thief’ in her neighborhood this week.



Claudia Turcaz was frustrated as she showed 8 News Now the video Wednesday, of her things being stolen in broad daylight. “It’s really unfortunate honestly,” Turcaz said.

She told us she was one of many who has had something taken from in the last few weeks.



She said she and others have seen a woman in a white car drive up and snatch packages from front porches.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Turcaz added. “Because a lot of people work hard for their money.”

It may be heartbreaking, but it’s unfortunately all too common, as what many call ‘porch pirates’ come out in full force during the holiday season.



According to a 2020 study by C+R Research, 43% of people reported having something stolen off their front porch.

“It kind of hits more to the heart or to home,” Turcaz said. “Because it is the holidays.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police provide tips every year to stop this kind of thing from happening, including:

Scheduling packages for delivery when you will be home.

Having packages delivered to your place of work.

Having packages delivered to a P.O. Box.

Paying for a package receiving service.

Having a signature required for all packages.

Having a friend or neighbor collect a package.

If ordering from Amazon, using an Amazon locker or Amazon key service.

Subscribing to delivery alerts.

Investing in security cameras, porch pirate security bags or porch guard devices.

However, Turcaz believes neighbors have the power to help each other, and fight back against anyone trying to steal their holiday spirit.



“I think if we become more vigilant of each other and the neighborhood,” she said. “I think it’s less likely to happen.”

If you see someone stealing a package, you can call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.